Norton Healthcare raises awareness for migraines, headaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month.

That’s why Norton Healthcare is raising awareness about the different kinds of headaches and what to look out for.

Kevin Maynard described his headaches as “crippling” and “debilitating.” He started experiencing the pain 15 years ago. They would pop up, stay for 72 hours and then disappear for a few months. Eventually, they became a monthly problem.

After years of being misdiagnosed with migraines, he finally met Dr. Mandy Whitt with Norton Healthcare. She took immediate action and diagnosed Maynard with cluster headaches.

Thanks to the correct diagnosis, they found proper treatment, which has led him to be headache-free for 18 months now.

“She found something to help with the pain until we found therapy to actually prevent them,” Maynard said. “It really was life-changing because they would ruin my life for those periods of time.”

Whitt said cluster headaches are fairly uncommon but incredibly painful. That’s why she took his concerns seriously.

She said people should take notes if their headaches are becoming unbearable.

“Their details help me figure out their treatment plan; Would oxygen help them? Are they generally out and about when they have them?” she said.

Maynard has now been headache-free for more than a year. He said he has been able to enjoy hobbies like woodworking. As a “thank you” to Dr. Whitt, he crafted a rocking horse for her kids.

