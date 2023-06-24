Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Healthcare raises awareness for migraines, headaches

(Pexels)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month.

That’s why Norton Healthcare is raising awareness about the different kinds of headaches and what to look out for.

Kevin Maynard described his headaches as “crippling” and “debilitating.” He started experiencing the pain 15 years ago. They would pop up, stay for 72 hours and then disappear for a few months. Eventually, they became a monthly problem.

After years of being misdiagnosed with migraines, he finally met Dr. Mandy Whitt with Norton Healthcare. She took immediate action and diagnosed Maynard with cluster headaches.

Thanks to the correct diagnosis, they found proper treatment, which has led him to be headache-free for 18 months now.

“She found something to help with the pain until we found therapy to actually prevent them,” Maynard said. “It really was life-changing because they would ruin my life for those periods of time.”

Whitt said cluster headaches are fairly uncommon but incredibly painful. That’s why she took his concerns seriously.

She said people should take notes if their headaches are becoming unbearable.

“Their details help me figure out their treatment plan; Would oxygen help them? Are they generally out and about when they have them?” she said.

Maynard has now been headache-free for more than a year. He said he has been able to enjoy hobbies like woodworking. As a “thank you” to Dr. Whitt, he crafted a rocking horse for her kids.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Time capsule from 1912 found at Old Princeton School, officials say
Time capsule from 1912 found at Old Princeton School, officials say
Man arrested after pursuit that began in Indiana, ended in Trimble County
Some of the vehicle seized by Louisville Metro police during Operation Havana Highway.
‘Criminal enterprise’ involving stolen cars, drugs broken up by LMPD
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales
Randy Lankford faces a judge for final sentencing
Disgraced Southern Indiana funeral director won’t receive prison time

Latest News

FILE - Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness says while COVID may not be dominating the...
Vaccines still recommended as COVID numbers drop
UofL Health hosts health fair for men
The organization said the holiday could put a strain on donations and blood supply with a...
American Red Cross hosts ‘Stars, Stripes & Pints’ blood drive in Louisville
The organization said it hosts Donor Appreciation Days to counter poor turnout weeks during a...
Kentucky Blood Center hosts Donor Appreciation Days to encourage giving blood