School of Rock Louisville joins ‘On the Waterfront’ tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Louisville teens are getting to live like real rock stars as the School of Rock Louisville hit the road.

16 young and talented musicians joined the “On the Waterfront” 2023 tour.

Their first stop was Cincinnati and after that, they were off to north-east Indiana and finally Chicago for a two-day festival where they played with schools of rock from all around the world.

Experiences that the kids said they couldn’t wait for.

I’m thinking we’re going to be playing some awesome places,” Sam Smith with the School of Rock Louisville said before setting off. “I mean, Buck Lake, Elvis Presley has played there. Lake Gage, it’s going to be an amazing crowd. It’s going to be cool playing on the water. And Chicago is going to be really big for us because we’ve never played in front of eight schools of rock at once before, so it’ll be a cool addition.”

All of the musicians from Louisville are between the ages of 12 and 18.

