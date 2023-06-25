BLOG: Severe weather predicted for areas of WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on possible strong to severe storms heading into the area Sunday evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Paoli IN, Orleans IN and French Lick IN until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/paud76cjaC — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 25, 2023

Tornado WATCH issued for the counties shaded in red until 6/25 11:00PM EDT. #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/cqirp7dpSd — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) June 25, 2023

⛈️⚠️Severe weather is possible tonight as storms move through the region

🌬️Damaging winds,

🧊Large hail,

🌪️and tornadoes are possible



⛈️🌧️Monday will have some lingering showers and storms, and these will dry out by Tuesday.#KYwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/sgvgOIore0 — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 25, 2023

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana and Kentucky until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GeaMmFY5iH — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 25, 2023

Hardin County has seen a whole lot of rain over the span of only a few hours, we're talking over 3.5 inches 😳 A Flash Flood Warning has been issued there for this reason. Be safe, watch out for flooded roadways, and never drive through them. Remember, turn around don't drown! pic.twitter.com/IqmaeUUnO9 — Jessica Dobson (@JessicaDobsonWX) June 25, 2023

