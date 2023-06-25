BLOG: Severe weather predicted for areas of WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on possible strong to severe storms heading into the area Sunday evening.
SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Dubois, Crawford, Perry until 6/25 5:45PM EDT. Stay indoors! #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/lIqVvUm6do pic.twitter.com/SMvY8mYV8q— WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) June 25, 2023
TORNADO WARNING for Jackson until 6/25 5:45PM EDT. Take cover immediately! #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/p5t6xHCR4n— WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) June 25, 2023
SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Orange, Crawford, Washington, Harrison until 6/25 5:30PM EDT. Stay indoors! #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/lIqVvUm6do pic.twitter.com/03C64Bn0jW— WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) June 25, 2023
SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Lawrence, Jackson until 6/25 5:30PM EDT. Stay indoors! #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/lIqVvUm6do pic.twitter.com/lGUezPOQ2C— WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) June 25, 2023
TORNADO WARNING for Lawrence, Jackson, Brown, Monroe until 6/25 5:30PM EDT. Take cover immediately! #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/c52mxltwV6— WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) June 25, 2023
TORNADO WARNING for Orange, Dubois until 6/25 5:15PM EDT. Take cover immediately! #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/Fjd31wUvP0— WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) June 25, 2023
SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Bartholomew, Jackson, Brown, Monroe until 6/25 5:30PM EDT. Stay indoors! #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/lIqVvUm6do pic.twitter.com/v22IXrHGIK— WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) June 25, 2023
SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Monroe, Lawrence, Brown, Jackson until 6/25 5:15PM EDT. Stay indoors! #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/lIqVvUm6do pic.twitter.com/CvdAON5eMN— WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) June 25, 2023
SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Orange until 6/25 5:00PM EDT. Stay indoors! #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/lIqVvUm6do pic.twitter.com/PUs70Erb7c— WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) June 25, 2023
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Paoli IN, Orleans IN and French Lick IN until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/paud76cjaC— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 25, 2023
Tornado WATCH issued for the counties shaded in red until 6/25 11:00PM EDT. #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/cqirp7dpSd— WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) June 25, 2023
⛈️⚠️Severe weather is possible tonight as storms move through the region— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 25, 2023
🌬️Damaging winds,
🧊Large hail,
🌪️and tornadoes are possible
⛈️🌧️Monday will have some lingering showers and storms, and these will dry out by Tuesday.#KYwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/sgvgOIore0
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana and Kentucky until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GeaMmFY5iH— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 25, 2023
Be prepared for severe weather well before it strikes #lmkwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/HFf2yRf2cm— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 25, 2023
Know what to do *before* a tornado threatens #lmkwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/YIQgDpWKG6— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 25, 2023
Hardin County has seen a whole lot of rain over the span of only a few hours, we're talking over 3.5 inches 😳 A Flash Flood Warning has been issued there for this reason. Be safe, watch out for flooded roadways, and never drive through them. Remember, turn around don't drown! pic.twitter.com/IqmaeUUnO9— Jessica Dobson (@JessicaDobsonWX) June 25, 2023
