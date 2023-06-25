Contact Troubleshooters
Golden Alert issued for missing 19-year-old last seen in Jacobs neighborhood

Tyler Copley was last seen Saturday in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Tyler Copley was last seen Saturday in the Jacobs neighborhood.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old last seen in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police said Tyler Copley was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of East Wheatmore Dr.

Police said he is believed to be wearing a black shirt, gray pants, and carrying a blue backpack.

Copley’s head is currently shaved.

If anyone has information about Copley’s whereabouts, please call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-LMPD (5673).

