LMPD searching for missing 35-year-old Maria Paz-Ibanez

Paz-Ibanez was last seen wearing a black shirt with the Virgin Mary on it, jeans and black shoes. She was driving a black 2006 Honda Civic with license plate number 484XLA.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for 35-year-old Maria Paz-Ibanez.

She has been missing since Sunday around 1 p.m. and intended to harm herself. She is missing from the 5500 block of Hames Trace.

Paz-Ibanez is 5′1″ with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the Virgin Mary on it, jeans and black shoes. She was driving a black 2006 Honda Civic with license plate number 484XLA.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

