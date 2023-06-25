Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Woman killed in motorcycle crash on River Road

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night on River Road.

Louisville Metro police said officers responded to a report of a crash just before 11:30 p.m. at River Road and Dock View Drive.

Investigators said a car was headed east on River Road and had slowed down to turn into an apartment complex.

A motorcyclist also traveling east rear-ended the car. LMPD said the woman driving the motorcycle died at the scene before she could be taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car was uninjured and remained at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

