Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville police searching for missing 32-year-old man

Kevin Haycroft was last seen Saturday morning.
Kevin Haycroft was last seen Saturday morning.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 32-year-old man last seen Saturday morning.

Police said Kevin Haycroft was last seen around 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadway wearing a black shirt, camo pants and no shoes.

Haycroft is believed to have his service dog with him. The dog is a mini Aussie.

Police said Haycroft has a Mercedes tattoo on his left arm.

If anyone sees him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after pursuit that began in Indiana, ended in Trimble County
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Green County
The scene of the crash involving a cab and an SUV at East Broadway and South Jackson Street.
Mother, 3 juveniles in hospital after crash on East Broadway
LMPD: Woman killed in motorcycle crash on River Road
Ashley Essex has been found safe.
Missing 30-year-old found safe; LMPD cancels Operation Return Home

Latest News

Man dies at hospital after shooting in Southland Park
Tyler Copley was last seen Saturday in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Golden Alert issued for missing 19-year-old last seen in Jacobs neighborhood
LMPD: Woman killed in motorcycle crash on River Road
Ashley Essex has been found safe.
Missing 30-year-old found safe; LMPD cancels Operation Return Home