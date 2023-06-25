Louisville police searching for missing 32-year-old man
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 32-year-old man last seen Saturday morning.
Police said Kevin Haycroft was last seen around 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadway wearing a black shirt, camo pants and no shoes.
Haycroft is believed to have his service dog with him. The dog is a mini Aussie.
Police said Haycroft has a Mercedes tattoo on his left arm.
If anyone sees him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-LMPD (5673).
