Man dies at hospital after shooting in Southland Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the man shot in the Southland Park neighborhood Saturday night has died from his injuries at the hospital.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane just after 9 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released at this time.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

