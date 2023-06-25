Missing 35-year-old found safe; LMPD cancels Operation Return Home
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has canceled its Operation Return Home after a missing 35-year-old was found safe.
Police were searching for Maria Paz-Ibanez., who had been missing since around 1 p.m. on Sunday.
LMPD said she was found safe as of 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.
