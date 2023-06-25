Contact Troubleshooters
Missing 35-year-old found safe; LMPD cancels Operation Return Home

Paz-Ibanez was last seen wearing a black shirt with the Virgin Mary on it, jeans and black...
Paz-Ibanez was last seen wearing a black shirt with the Virgin Mary on it, jeans and black shoes. She was driving a black 2006 Honda Civic with license plate number 484XLA.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has canceled its Operation Return Home after a missing 35-year-old was found safe.

Police were searching for Maria Paz-Ibanez., who had been missing since around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

LMPD said she was found safe as of 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

