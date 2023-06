OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters in Ohio County battled a barn fire they say was started by lightning.

Officials say both Fordsville and Dundee fire departments were on scene fighting the flames coming from the barn.

Fire officials say the barn was a total loss, but did say the owner was able to get some tractor equipment out.

Ohio Co. barn catches fire after being struck by lightning (Fordsville Fire Dept.)

