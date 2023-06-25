Contact Troubleshooters
One dead, five injured in Green County after collision

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT
SUMMERSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of KY-61 and KY-323 in Green County around 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Daniel Sidebottom, 22, of Greensburg, was traveling west on KY-323 in a 2016 Ford F-250. He disregarded a stop sign and caution light controlling the intersection of KY-61 and KY-323. Sidebottom entered the intersection and collided with a 2023 Honda Odyssey that was traveling north on KY-61. The Honda Odyssey was being operated by Ronald Durfee, 63, of Hodgenville.

One of the passengers in the vehicle, Sandra Durfee, 63, of Hodgenville, was flown from the scene to UofL Hospital. Ms. Durfee was pronounced dead at the hospital by the Jefferson County Coroner.

Mr. Durfee, along with four other passengers, were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Mr. Durfee’s other passengers were April Landon, 41, Joshua Landon, 41, and two juveniles.

Sidebottom refused medical treatment at the scene. He was arrested and charged with murder, driving under the influence (DUI), disregarding a stop sign, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault. He was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.

The collision remains under investigation by Senior Trooper, Weston Sullivan.

