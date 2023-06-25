Politicians, groups react to year anniversary of Roe v. Wade reversal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1973, Roe v. Wade would go on to pave the way for half a century of protecting a woman’s right to an abortion.

On June 24, 2022, Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The country erupted in protest and cheers one year ago when the supreme court removed the federal protection of a woman’s access to abortion.

The judges said the decision was meant to put the abortion issue back into the hands of individual states.

Kentucky is one of the states where the procedure is banned, but many groups and top politicians say every person deserves access to abortions.

For those who are pro-life, this last year since the reversal of Roe v. Wade has been a win, but for those who believe abortion is a right, they’ve spent this past year working to fight the ruling and say they will continue to do so.

“We say things like restrictive access and near-total ban, but I think it’s important to say it very plainly [that] Kentucky is a forced pregnancy state,” said ACLU of Kentucky’s Executive Director Amber Duke.

Kentucky is one of 20 states that chose to limit access or completely ban abortions.

On the one-year anniversary, Congressman Morgan McGarvey held a press conference at Planned Parenthood with the ACLU and other leaders to speak out for the women they say lost their rights.

“Abortion is healthcare, and we need to make sure that healthcare continues to be available in a safe and legal way,” Representative McGarvey said. “Because again, we are standing here in an empty recovery room, but that doesn’t mean that women in Kentucky no longer need this service.”

The Family Foundation sees things differently.

“The historic Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade and the pro-life movement has much to celebrate while remaining steadfast in building a culture that values all human life by protecting every unborn child from the grave evil of abortion,” Executive Director David Walls said in a statement Friday.

McGarvey said he wants to stay a part of the fight to reverse the Dobbs decision.

“I am a part of a group right now that is pushing the Women’s Health Protection Act to make sure Roe v. Wade is the law of the land and that women who need reproductive care, who need access to safe and legal abortions can have that right restored,” McGarvey said.

Earlier in the week, the pro-choice entities dropped their lawsuit against Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act, but they say they will not go down without a fight.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.