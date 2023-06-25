Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UK football player arrested for DUI, marijuana possession

The 20-year-old was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center before being released.
The 20-year-old was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center before being released.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky wide receiver Dekel Crowdus was arrested by UK Police on Sunday morning.

He was charged with DUI, careless driving, and possession of marijuana following the arrest.

The 20-year-old was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center before being released.

Susan Lax with the UK Football program has stated that they are aware of the incident and will be “dealing with it internally.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Sunny with isolated PM downpours
Cloudy Skies in Indiana
BLOG: Severe weather predicted for areas of WAVE Country
LMPD: Woman killed in motorcycle crash on River Road
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Power outages following severe storms that rolled through WAVE Country

Latest News

Cooking through the calendar with UK Cooperative Extension
Cooking through the calendar with UK Cooperative Extension
A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Sunny with isolated PM downpours
Woman in hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
Louisivlle organization uses laughter to remove mental health stigma