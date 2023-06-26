1998 rookie card for Peyton Manning sells for over $40K

Contact Troubleshooters
The 1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems rookie card sold for $42,000 in PWCC’s Premier Auction
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An auction held on June 22 had one unique item in its inventory: a Peyton Manning rookie card from 1998, which features The Sheriff in his Vols uniform.

The 1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems rookie card sold for $42,000 in PWCC’s Premier Auction. It is the highest public-selling trading card to feature a Vol, according to PWCC officials.

The card is also one of only 50 in existence. It is also Manning’s ninth highest-priced trading card to date.

Manning’s time on Rocky Top was nothing short of exceptional. He spent four years playing at Tennessee and has become the most decorated player in Tennessee football history.

In 2021, he was named to the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. Additionally, Manning was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017, the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 and the State of Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

