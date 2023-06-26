2 teenagers charged in connection to deadly shooting in Southland Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said two teenagers have been charged in connection to a homicide in the Southland Park neighborhood on Saturday night.

Police said a 13-year-old girl turned herself into police for the shooting that happened in the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The girl was charged with one count of negligent homicide.

Smiley said a 15-year-old boy was also taken into custody on Sunday and charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor.

No other information was provided on the suspects due to both being juveniles.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, officers arrived to the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane and found an adult man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition and died the next day.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

