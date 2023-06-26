Communities cleanup after damage survey confirm at least 1 tornado from Sunday’s storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With significant damage reported in several locations in southern Indiana and central Kentucky, the National Weather Service is conducting surveys to determine the cause and extent.

On Sunday, two rounds of heavy storms impacted many Indiana and Kentucky counties, with many under tornado and thunderstorm warnings.

Several viewers shared photos of hailstorms on Sunday afternoon, with nearly baseball-sized hail seen in areas near Orange County, Ind.

On Monday, teams from NWS Louisville headed from Northeast Dubois into Orange County, Indiana, as well as Kentucky counties such as Warren, Hardin into Larue County and Madison County.

Within Shepherdsville and Bullitt County, NWS determined straight-line wind damage with gusts of 90 to 100 miles per hour. To the south in neighboring Hardin County, survey teams found damage consistent with an EF-2 tornado containing wind speeds estimated at 115 mph.

In Louisville’s Lyndon neighborhood, downed power line and downed trees blocked the entrance to a subdivision with more than 100 homes. The Sycamore Creek subdivision only has one exit and one entrance. It was blocked, not only by trees and power lines, by utility crews cleaning up and trying to restore power.

“I’m walking to work today,” Malik Diallo told WAVE News Monday. “You have to make the most of it.”

Diallo said his kids are staying with their aunt until they have power in their own home.

NWS also plans to survey southern Floyd County in Indiana as well as Russell County, Ky., over the next few days.

