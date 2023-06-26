Cooking through the Calendar: Blueberry Cheesecake Bars
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -This is a simple, healthy, and affordable dessert to take with you to parties throughout the summer!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs (9-10 graham cracker sheets)
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 3 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce
- 1 1/2 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 3.5 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 cups blueberries
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.
- Wash hands with warm water and soap, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds.
- *Mix graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and applesauce together in a medium bowl until combined. Evenly press crust into an 8-by-8 baking pan. Using the bottom of a dry measuring cup, firmly press down on the crust to make it more compact.
- *Bake for 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside.
- Increase the oven temperature to 350 degrees F.
- In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, softened cream cheese, cornstarch, salt, sugar, and lemon juice. Fold in the blueberries and the lemon zest (if using).
- Carefully drop spoonfuls of the topping mixture over the cooled crust and spread to make an even layer.
- Bake for 35 minutes, or until it does not jiggle. Remove from oven and let cool completely (about 45 minutes). For best results, refrigerate 1 hour before cutting.
- Store in the refrigerator.
For variations and more recipes, click or tap here.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.