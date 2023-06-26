Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cooking through the Calendar: Blueberry Cheesecake Bars

This is great for those summer parties and for those of us that have a sweet tooth!
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -This is a simple, healthy, and affordable dessert to take with you to parties throughout the summer!

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup graham cracker crumbs (9-10 graham cracker sheets)
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce
  • 1 1/2 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 3.5 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 cups blueberries
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest (optional)
This is great for those summer parties and for those of us that have a sweet tooth!

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.
  2. Wash hands with warm water and soap, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds.
  3. *Mix graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and applesauce together in a medium bowl until combined. Evenly press crust into an 8-by-8 baking pan. Using the bottom of a dry measuring cup, firmly press down on the crust to make it more compact.
  4. *Bake for 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside.
  5. Increase the oven temperature to 350 degrees F.
  6. In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, softened cream cheese, cornstarch, salt, sugar, and lemon juice. Fold in the blueberries and the lemon zest (if using).
  7. Carefully drop spoonfuls of the topping mixture over the cooled crust and spread to make an even layer.
  8. Bake for 35 minutes, or until it does not jiggle. Remove from oven and let cool completely (about 45 minutes). For best results, refrigerate 1 hour before cutting.
  9. Store in the refrigerator.

For variations and more recipes, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Sunny with isolated PM downpours
Cloudy Skies in Indiana
BLOG: Severe weather predicted for areas of WAVE Country
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
LMPD: Woman killed in motorcycle crash on River Road
Power outages following severe storms that rolled through WAVE Country

Latest News

Cooking through the calendar with UK Cooperative Extension
Cooking through the calendar with UK Cooperative Extension
A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Sunny with isolated PM downpours
Woman in hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood