Donations accepted for Bullitt County paramedic seriously injured in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Donations are being accepted for a Bullitt County paramedic who was seriously injured in a crash on June 19.

Around 3:30 a.m., LMPD said an ambulance was heading east on Chestnut Street with its lights and siren on when it went through a red light and was hit by the semi-trailer truck that had exited I-65 north on the ramp to Brook Street.

A 60-year-old paramedic who was providing patient care when the crash happened was taken to the hospital and admitted to the ICU.

Director of Bullitt County EMS Chris Hale said the paramedic is in critical but stable condition with multiple fractures, internal injuries and is being monitored for a head injury.

On Monday, Bullitt County Emergency Medical Services shared a GoFundMe, asking for donations for the paramedic and his family.

