FORECAST: Quiet before the ‘storm’ returns

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Evening shower possible
  • Dry couple of days ahead
  • Intense heat and strong thunderstorms return late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any evening downpour will fade quickly this evening leaving behind a mostly clear sky with lows into the 60s overnight.

Tuesday looks to be the pick day of the week with a partly sunny sky expected. Temperatures will remain below normal with low to mid 80s generally on tap into the afternoon hours.

Clear skies and cool weather take over Tuesday night. Temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

The heat will build into the area more on Thursday with 90 degrees or higher reachable. As the heat does expand, we’ll be right on the edge of the strong thunderstorm zone.

Stay close to the forecast details as we close out the week and head into the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

