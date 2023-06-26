Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny with isolated PM downpours

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated downpours this afternoon/evening; mainly east of I-65
  • Hottest air of the year moves in later this week
  • Severe thunderstorms will soon return to the forecast later this week/end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A good chunk of the afternoon with be dry and mainly sunny. However, spotty downpours and even isolated (small) thunderstorms will be possible northeast of the Louisville Metro this afternoon.

The isolated thunderstorm chance fades after midnight. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures slide into the 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow. While an isolated downpour is possible, most of us will remain dry. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Clear skies and cool weather take over Tuesday night. Temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning.

Strong thunderstorms will be the focus (mainly during the nights) once we head into late Thursday, Friday and Saturday. During the daytime, the heat and humidity levels will be the headline. More on this as the week unfolds.

