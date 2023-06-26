Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children’s new website available to public

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children's new website made available in June...
The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children's new website made available in June 2023. Courtesy: ICAC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The public can now access the new Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) website.

The website was created to provide information relative to reporting internet crimes against children, resources, statistics and applicable statutes, according to a release from ICAC.

The ICAC encourages Hoosiers to report all online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Visit the new ICAC website by clicking or tapping here.

