Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of the Iroquois Amphitheater’s 85th season, 12 weeks of summer movie nights are being hosted completely free of charge.

The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics, including The Muppet Movie, The Sandlot, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Godzilla and more.

“I’m excited to help make Summer Movies at Iroquois Amphitheater a reality and look forward to seeing you under the stars,” District 15 Metro Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell said.

The full list for the Summer Movie Series can be seen below:

June 28: Grease (PG) 8:30 p.m.

July 5: The Muppet Movie (G) 8:30 p.m.

July 19: Hairspray (PG) 8:30 p.m.

July 26: The Sandlot (PG) 8:30 p.m.

August 9: Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (R) 8:30 p.m.

August 16: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) 8:30 p.m.

August 23: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG-13) 8:30 p.m.

August 31: Goldfinger (PG) 8 p.m.

September 6: Star Trek: Into Darkness (PG-13) 8 p.m.

September 13: Pokémon: The First Movie-Mewtwo Strikes Back (G) 8 p.m.

September 20: Godzilla (NR) 7:30 p.m.

September 27: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (R) 7:30 p.m.

More information can be found at the Iroquois Amphitheater website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.