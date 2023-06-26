Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS: Backpack League/Literacy activities canceled on Monday due to storm damage

Summer learning activities for Monday have been canceled at all JCPS locations following Sunday's storms.
Summer learning activities for Monday have been canceled at all JCPS locations following Sunday’s storms.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer learning activities for Monday have been canceled at all JCPS locations following Sunday’s storms.

According to a post from JCPS, Frost/Stuart Academy will not have Backpack League or its “Literacy &” programs on Monday due to a power outage and storm damage.

A JCPS official confirmed crews were assessing the damage at this time and did not have any additional information.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, the district confirmed all other locations have also been canceled.

Sunday’s storms brought hail and thunderstorms across the Louisville Metro and southern Indiana. LG&E has reported thousands of customers without power due to severe storms and storm damage.

