JCPS: Backpack League/Literacy activities canceled Tuesday at Stuart/Frost campus

All other JCPS student activities will resume as scheduled tomorrow.
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS said Backpack League and Literacy activities at the Stuart/Frost campus will be canceled Tuesday, June 27, due to ongoing power outages.

All other JCPS student activities will resume as scheduled tomorrow.

A JCPS official confirmed crews were assessing the damage at this time and did not have any additional information.

Sunday’s storms brought hail and thunderstorms across the Louisville Metro and southern Indiana. LG&E has reported thousands of customers without power due to severe storms and storm damage.

