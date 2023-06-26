JCPS: Frost/Stuart cancels activities on Monday due to power outage, storm damage
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County middle school has canceled activities for Monday following Sunday’s storms.
According to a post from JCPS, Frost/Stuart Academy will not have Backpack League or its “Literacy &” programs on Monday due to a power outage and storm damage.
A JCPS official confirmed crews were assessing the damage at this time and did not have any additional information.
JCPS said all other Backpack League and “Literacy &” programs would continue on Monday as scheduled.
Sunday’s storms brought hail and thunderstorms across the Louisville Metro and southern Indiana. LG&E has reported thousands of customers without power due to severe storms and storm damage.
