JCPS: Frost/Stuart cancels activities on Monday due to power outage, storm damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County middle school has canceled activities for Monday following Sunday’s storms.

According to a post from JCPS, Frost/Stuart Academy will not have Backpack League or its “Literacy &” programs on Monday due to a power outage and storm damage.

A JCPS official confirmed crews were assessing the damage at this time and did not have any additional information.

JCPS said all other Backpack League and “Literacy &” programs would continue on Monday as scheduled.

Sunday’s storms brought hail and thunderstorms across the Louisville Metro and southern Indiana. LG&E has reported thousands of customers without power due to severe storms and storm damage.

