Larue County Detention Center inmate accused of tasing deputy in the face

Tiersa Revels Source: Larue County Detention Center
Tiersa Revels Source: Larue County Detention Center
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at the Larue County Detention Center is facing charges after she reportedly tased a deputy in the face.

LMDC deputies were attempting to place 29-year-old Tiersa Revels in a different cell for safety reasons on Sunday at 6:08 a.m., according to an arrest citation. Revels allegedly said she couldn’t be in the cell she was previously in.

The arrest citation further states Revels refused to go into the cell and became violent. She allegedly attempted to punch officers and grab one of the deputies OC spray. Authorities said she tried to grab another deputy’s keys and managed to get their taser. They also said the deputy needed medical attention after being tased.

Revels’ charges listed on the arrest citation are disarming a peace officer, third-degree inmate assault on a corrections employee, and attempting to escape from a penitentiary.

