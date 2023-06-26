Louisivlle organization uses laughter to remove mental health stigma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People often say laughter is the best medicine. On Sunday, a local organization took that saying literally to try to remove the stigma surrounding mental health.

Community Connections put mental health professionals and comedians together to get others to laugh at their pain. The point of the event was getting help for mental illness isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s strength.

“I think mental health does not get enough attention,” Stacy Sowell with Community Connection said. “If we can fix some of the mental health issues in the community, we can fix some of the other problems.”

Connecting people with mental health treatment and resources is part of their solution. There’s a stigma surrounding mental health discussion, especially in Black communities. Events like this remind people, mental health does not discriminate.

“Mental health is colorless,” Charisse Spalding with Community Connections said. “Every single community needs to be addressing mental health because it’s everywhere and it has been throughout time. At some point, we have to start making it where it’s not a bad word.”

Raising awareness about mental health treatment is a priority in Mayor Greenberg’s administration. Community Connection honored Mayor Greenberg for his dedication to making Louisville a stronger, healthier, and safer city.

“The government cannot do it alone,” Greenberg said. “Yes, there’s a lot we can do to make our city safer. There’s a lot we can do to build more parks and make them more accessible and better quality to everyone’s neighbors. But if we are going to address our biggest challenges like public safety and helping people with mental health challenges, we have to work together.”

Accessibility to mental health resources is being prioritized more now than before. More money is going to the deflection program in the newly passed Metro Council budget. When someone calls 911 and the issue is non-violent and more of a mental health crisis, that person will be connected to mental health professionals who can help.

