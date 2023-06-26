Contact Troubleshooters
Man indicted for double homicide at Hoops Grill & Sports Bar in south Louisville

David Santos Morales, 23, was charged with two counts of murder, one count of tampering with...
David Santos Morales, 23, was charged with two counts of murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man accused of shooting and killing two men outside of a sports bar and restaurant in April 2022 was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

David Santos Morales, 23, was charged with two counts of murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000.

The charges stem from the shooting that occurred on April 14 at the Hoops Grill & Sports Bar on Strawberry Lane.

Officials confirmed two men were found dead outside of the restaurant. One man was found inside the car while the other man had been found outside the car.

The two men were identified as 32-year-old Haris Boskailo and 21-year-old Alden Fernandez.

Morales’ bond was set at $250,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

