Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

“Mindblowing”: Guinness World Records attempt for largest parade of Jeeps in Powell County

Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness...
Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.(Julia Sandor)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

They tried to break the record for the most Jeeps in a parade.

Hollerwood Park, Stanton, Clay City, and Powell County Tourism hosted the event.

The ride began at 4pm.

People came from across the state, and across the country to participate in the ride.

“It’s just good comradery.” Chris Maloney, a driver from Mt. Sterling said, “I mean everybody is nice, getting along and having fun, so we’ve enjoyed it.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Sunny with isolated PM downpours
Cloudy Skies in Indiana
BLOG: Severe weather predicted for areas of WAVE Country
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
LMPD: Woman killed in motorcycle crash on River Road
Power outages following severe storms that rolled through WAVE Country

Latest News

These are a simple and tasty summer treat!
Cooking through the Calendar: Blueberry Cheesecake Bars
Cooking through the calendar with UK Cooperative Extension
Cooking through the calendar with UK Cooperative Extension
A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Sunny with isolated PM downpours
Woman in hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood