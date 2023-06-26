Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Most children who die from accidental shootings are playing with guns, study says

FILE - For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted.
FILE - For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens, and a new study says most kids who die from accidental shootings are playing around with guns at home or mistaking them for toys.

The scientific journal Injury Epidemiology published a study on Monday that looked at cases over nearly a decade in which children younger than 15 accidentally killed themselves or another child with a gun.

The study found most of the shootings happened at the victim’s home, where in 8 out of 10 cases, the gun belonged to an older relative.

The research also discovered that in more than 40% of the incidents, the unintentional deaths happened to kids ages 2 to 4.

The report found the guns were left loaded in 92% of the deadly shootings for which info about the firearms was available.

For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted. And in kids 10 to 14, a third of the shooters were friends of the victims.

More than 92% of the shooters and 80% of the victims were males, according to the study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Sunny with isolated PM downpours
Cloudy Skies in Indiana
BLOG: Severe weather predicted for areas of WAVE Country
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
LMPD: Woman killed in motorcycle crash on River Road
Power outages following severe storms that rolled through WAVE Country

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Sunny with isolated PM downpours
Tiersa Revels Source: Larue County Detention Center
Larue County Detention Center inmate accused of tasing deputy in the face
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor’s sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020.
Supreme Court dismisses case in which Democratic lawmakers sued over Trump hotel lease