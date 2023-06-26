Contact Troubleshooters
National Weather Service surveying storm damage from Sunday’s storms

Significant damage was reported in several locations in southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
Significant damage was reported in several locations in southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With significant damage reported in several locations in southern Indiana and central Kentucky, the National Weather Service is conducting surveys to determine the cause and extent.

On Sunday, two rounds of heavy storms impacted many Indiana and Kentucky counties, with many under tornado and thunderstorm warnings.

Several viewers shared photos of hailstorms on Sunday afternoon, with nearly baseball-sized hail seen in areas near Orange County, Ind.

On Monday, NWS Louisville said it would be observing Northeast Dubois into Orange County, as well as Kentucky counties such as Warren, Hardin into Larue County and Madison County.

Within Shepherdsville and Bullitt County, NWS determined straight-line wind damage with gusts of 90 to 100 miles per hour.

NWS also plans to survey southern Floyd County in Indiana as well as Bullitt and Russell counties in Kentucky over the next few days.

This story may be updated.

