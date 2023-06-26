Officials searching for missing 71-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing Louisville man last seen on Monday morning.

Patricio Muniz, 71, was reported missing from the 5600 block of Mary Ellen Drive. He was last seen around 9 a.m., according to police.

Muniz is listed at 5′5″ and weighing 160 pounds. There is no clothing description for Muniz and was listed as traveling on foot.

Anyone with any information on Muniz’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.