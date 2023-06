LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The severe weather that came through WAVE Country on Sunday has left many without power.

According to the LG&E-KU outage map, there are 26,608 customers without power as of Sunday evening.

20,200 of those outages are in Jefferson County, 5,488 are in Oldham County and 350 are in Bullitt County.

