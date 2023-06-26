Princeton Police Chief catches suspect during cornfield chase

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw says a suspect is in custody after a chase Monday afternoon.

He says an officer tried to stop a moped for not having plates on 100 North, near Lyles Station.

Chief McGraw says the driver, 42-year-old Chris Dunn, refused to stop, and there was a low speed chase for about three miles.

He says Dunn ran off in a ditch and took off running through a cornfield.

Chief McGraw says they had help from an Indiana State Police K9 and a drone from Vincennes.

A farmer also offered up his gator, so Chief McGraw and another officer used it to look for Dunn.

He says he was able to find him and take him into custody himself.

Nobody was hurt.

Christopher Dunn (Gibson Co. Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.