Storm damage survey confirms at least 1 tornado from Sunday’s storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With significant damage reported in several locations in southern Indiana and central Kentucky, the National Weather Service is conducting surveys to determine the cause and extent.

On Sunday, two rounds of heavy storms impacted many Indiana and Kentucky counties, with many under tornado and thunderstorm warnings.

Several viewers shared photos of hailstorms on Sunday afternoon, with nearly baseball-sized hail seen in areas near Orange County, Ind.

On Monday, teams from NWS Louisville headed from Northeast Dubois into Orange County, Indiana, as well as Kentucky counties such as Warren, Hardin into Larue County and Madison County.

Within Shepherdsville and Bullitt County, NWS determined straight-line wind damage with gusts of 90 to 100 miles per hour. To the south in neighboring Hardin County, survey teams found damage consistent with an EF-2 tornado containing wind speeds estimated at 115 mph.

NWS also plans to survey southern Floyd County in Indiana as well as Russell County, Ky., over the next few days.

This story may be updated.

