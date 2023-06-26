‘That could’ve been us’: Father, son turned down spots on doomed Titan trip due to safety concerns

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – As crews finish up an investigation into the implosion of the Titan submersible that killed all five people on board, a Las Vegas family is working through a wide array of emotions.

Jay Bloom and his son Sean Bloom were offered spots on the Titan submersible’s ill-fated trip and made the decision not to go, which ultimately saved their lives.

“I just kept seeing pictures of the victims,” investor Jay Bloom told KVVU on Friday. “And but for the grace of God, that could be me and my son.”

Last year, Bloom was introduced to Stockton Rush, co-founder of OceanGate, the company that built the Titan. Rush invited Bloom on an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic in the custom-made submersible.

“It sounded at first very exciting, very sexy,” Bloom remembered. “Like an amazing experience.”

But Bloom was off-put by the way Rush said he flew into Las Vegas on an experimental two-seater plane that he built.

“This guy is coming into Las Vegas in an experimental plane that he built to pitch me on going on an experimental sub that he built to go to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean,” Bloom recalled.

Bloom’s son Sean Bloom was also invited to see the Titanic, and he was up for it at first.

“I was obsessed with the Titanic as a little kid,” Sean Bloom said. “It was one of my favorite things to talk about.”

But after doing some research into OceanGate and the Titan, he realized it might not be a good idea.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I think thing’s going to implode,’” Sean recalled. “I don’t think it can make it to the bottom of the ocean, and if it has before, I don’t know how that’s possible.”

The Titan had been to the ocean floor several times before, but still, Sean Bloom brought his concerns to his dad, particularly about the carbon-fiber hull.

“Something just felt so off about it this time,” Sean Bloom said.

Jay Bloom asked Rush about the safety of the trip. The OceanGate CEO, who died in the implosion, played down the safety concerns.

“Stockton called us ‘The Misinformed,’” Sean Bloom said. “And I’m like, ‘Maybe we are misinformed. Maybe we don’t know what we’re talking about.’ But it just didn’t seem safe.”

Jay Bloom said he believes Rush was so passionate about this project that it clouded his judgment.

“He was making emotional decisions, not rational decisions,” Jay Bloom said. “Anybody who brought any safety concerns to him, he would just rationalize away. It was just a differing opinion and he’s doing things different, and the industry’s just kind of set in its ways.”

Jay Bloom credits his son with sniffing out disaster before it happened, but he still needed a creative way to tell Rush they were not going, especially after Rush offered them discounted tickets just weeks before the voyage was set to begin.

“I knew that if I told him that we didn’t want to go because of safety concerns, he would’ve just negated it and fought me on it,” Jay Bloom said. “So, I just told him it was a scheduling conflict.”

Their spots ended up going to Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

And now, after the disaster, Jay and Sean Bloom are both still grappling with all the emotions this week has brought them.

“The fact that it was a father and son, the son being close to my age, is really crazy,” Sean Bloom said. “And the son also being the one that had doubts about going, and the dad who really wanted to go, kind of like the situation with me and my dad. And then the fact that we didn’t go, and our tickets went to those exact people for the same trip. That father and son. That could’ve been us.”

