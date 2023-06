LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a missing Louisville man last seen on Monday morning has been found safe.

Patricio Muniz, 71, was reported missing from the 5600 block of Mary Ellen Drive and was last seen around 9 a.m., according to police.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police said Muniz had been located safely.

