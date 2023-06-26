Contact Troubleshooters
Woman in hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 4900 block of Unseld Boulevard just before midnight, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

Upon further investigation, officials found that the woman was shot near the intersection of Fern Valley Road and Jeanine Drive. She then drove herself to Unseld Boulevard where EMS was called to transport her to UofL Hospital. Officials said she is expected to survive her injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

