Woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash identified

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The name of the person killed late Saturday in a traffic crash in the Butchertown neighborhood has been released.

Bobby N. Stacy, 26, of Jeffersonville, Ind., died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Louisville Metro police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. June 24 in the 1500 block of River Road at Dock View Drive.

Traffic investigators say Stacy’s motorcycle was heading east on River Road when a vehicle in front of it slowed to turn into an apartment complex. The motorcycle struck the vehicle from behind, killing Stacy.

The LMPD investigation kept a section of River Road closed for several hours.

