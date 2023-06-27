Contact Troubleshooters
2 juveniles injured in ORV crash in Jennings County

(WLUC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after an ORV crash in Jennings County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 9000 block of County Road 850 West in Paris Crossing.

Investigators said two juveniles were riding a side-by-side ORV on the road when they lost control.

The ORV rolled over onto the driver’s side and pinned them underneath. Neither of them were wearing helmets or safety harnesses at the time of the crash, officials said.

The 14-year-old who was driving the ORV was airlifted to Norton Hospital in Louisville with serious injuries.

The other juvenile was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Indiana law requires riders younger than 18 to wear a Department of Transportation-approved helmet.

