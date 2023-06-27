Contact Troubleshooters
21-year-old identified as Southland Park homicide victim

The victim was identified as a 21-year-old from Louisville
The victim was identified as a 21-year-old from Louisville(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 21-year-old killed in Southland Park Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane just after 9 p.m. and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The coroner said the victim was identified as Christopher Fuentes of Louisville.

Police arrested two teenagers in connection to the homicide.

According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a 13-year-old girl turned herself in shortly after the shooting. She was charged with one count of reckless homicide.

A 15-year-old boy was also taken into custody on Sunday. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor.

No other information was provided on the suspects due to both being juveniles.

