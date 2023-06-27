The Bail Project Louisville announces end to direct bailout operations in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ACLU-KY is calling on justice partners to collaborate to keep jail populations down in the wake of The Bail Project Louisville’s announcement on Monday to end direct bailout operations in Kentucky.

The Bail Project Louisville will transition its work to advocacy for systemic pretrial justice and pretrial detention reforms, the release said.

Over the course of five years, The Bail Project Louisville has facilitated the release of more than 4,200 individuals.

According to the release, The Bail Projects model includes court reminders, transportation assistance, and referral services.

Usage of the model allowed for 91% of their clients to make their court appearances.

ACLU-KY Executive Director Amber Duke released the following statement.

“The Bail Project Louisville has been an incredible partner and leading advocate for the Kentuckians who go before judges each day and face time in jail only because they lack the ability to pay bail, fines, or fees. As The Bail Project ends direct bailouts, more Kentuckians with limited resources and Black and Brown Kentuckians, presumed innocent, are now going to be held pretrial in crowded, understaffed, and dangerous facilities. The Bail Project is no longer available as a corrective to our flawed systems here in the Commonwealth. Kentucky’s justice partners must act with urgency to avert a new crisis in our jails.”

ACLU-KY Policy Strategist Kungu Njuguna released the following statement.

“The Bail Project Louisville’s work the past five years demonstrates the critical changes we can put in place now that err on the side of freedom, rather than incarceration. Law enforcement, prosecutors, and judges must come to terms with the fact that there are public safety benefits to having people remain connected to their families and jobs, rather than having them held unnecessarily.

With the end of direct bailout operations by The Bail Project, now more than ever, it is more vital for LMPD to use its discretion to issue citations in lieu of arrest, and for prosecutors and judges to commit to increased use of releasing individuals without a bond, or on nonfinancial conditions. In those instances where a bond is set, judges must allow bail credit.

As a member of the Jail Policy Committee, I call on my fellow committee members to immediately address the impact of the loss of direct bailouts to ensure that the jail population does not increase exponentially.”

