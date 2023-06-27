Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is back on Airbnb, and you can win a free stay

Two winners will get an overnight stay at the real-life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on July 21 and...
Two winners will get an overnight stay at the real-life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on July 21 and 22. Each winner can bring a friend.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALIBU, Calif. (CNN) – Barbie fans have a chance to stay at a life-size Barbie Malibu DreamHouse for free to mark the release of the new Barbie movie.

Warner Brothers and Airbnb teamed up for the promotion.

Ken is taking over the house, spelling his name with floaties in the pool and putting some of his own touches on the place.

Two winners will get an overnight stay on July 21 and 22. Each winner can bring a friend.

This is the same Barbie DreamHouse that Airbnb listed in 2019 for $60 a night in honor of Barbie’s 60th anniversary.

The mansion has since had a makeover.

Starting July 17, you can go to airbnb.com/kendreamhouse to take your chance at one of the bookings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant damage was reported in several locations in southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
Communities cleanup after damage survey confirm at least 1 tornado from Sunday’s storms
Woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash identified
Power outages following severe storms that rolled through WAVE Country
It happened 1000 block of West Broadway.
LMPD investigating 2 homicides that happened minutes apart
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
‘Above and beyond expectations’: Ofc. Wilt showing steady improvement in recovery, police say
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777...
US sending $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine
More smoke from the Canadian wildfires has arrived in WAVE Country.
FORECAST: Hazy skies and poor air quality
One Louisville-area teacher will be awarded by music icon Barry Manilow and his charity to help...
Barry Manilow awarding Louisville-area teacher ahead of Yum! Center tour stop
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Killing of 3 relatives, including couple marking 50th wedding anniversary, rattles Boston suburb