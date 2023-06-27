Barry Manilow awarding Louisville-area teacher ahead of Yum! Center tour stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville-area teacher will be awarded by music icon Barry Manilow and his charity Manilow Music Project to help fund their school’s music program.

A total of 10 music teachers were nominated ahead of Manilow’s Aug. 21 stop at the KFC Yum! Center, according to a release.

The list of nominated teachers are:

Joann Talley, Charlestown High School

Ashley Bell, Grayson County High School

Debra Burnell-Wise, Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Christina Givan, Ballard High School

Robert Bernardi, North Bullitt High School

Amy Noon, J. Graham Brown High School

Daniel Taylor, Butler Traditional High School

Natalie Humble, Henryville High School

Doug Elmore, Floyd Central High School

Conner Kinmon, Eastern High School

The winning teacher will receive $5,000 cash and $5,000 “Manilow bucks” that will be presented by Manilow to buy musical instruments for their school’s music program.

The winner also receives VIP tickets to Manilow’s concert.

“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude,” Manilow said in a release. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”

Voting is now open and runs through July 21. The winner will be announced on Aug. 1. To vote, click or tap here.

Since its inception, the Manilow Music Project has given away more than $10 million in funds and music instrument donations.

For more information on Manilow’s Louisville tour date or to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

