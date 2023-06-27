FORECAST: Hazy skies and poor air quality

ALERT DAYS

WEATHER HEADLINES

Air Quality Alert - Louisville Metro and Southern Indiana (through Wednesday night)

The 90s return Thursday

Stormy weather as we approach the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy and smoky skies are expected tonight, especially this evening. Otherwise, it will be dry with lows in the 60s.

Another day with hazy/smoky skies expected on Wednesday as we begin to heat up well into the 80s for highs. Isolated (fading) thunderstorms will be possible to the west.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Wednesday evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow night as we fall into the 60s. Increasing clouds from the west are possible later early Thursday after 3 a.m.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day is out Thursday for the building heat and storm threat. We’ll start with a window for gusty thunderstorms early in the day. That will be key on how we recover with the heat into the afternoon and become unstable for the next round.

More heat and more thunderstorms expected on Friday. Just remember, it won’t rain the entire time but any storm that does develop can become severe. The stormy weather will continue to be off/on into the weekend.

