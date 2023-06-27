Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Hazy skies and poor air quality

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (6/29/23)
  • FRIDAY (6/30/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Air Quality Alert - Louisville Metro and Southern Indiana (through Wednesday night)
  • The 90s return Thursday
  • Stormy weather as we approach the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy and smoky skies are expected tonight, especially this evening. Otherwise, it will be dry with lows in the 60s.

Another day with hazy/smoky skies expected on Wednesday as we begin to heat up well into the 80s for highs. Isolated (fading) thunderstorms will be possible to the west.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Wednesday evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow night as we fall into the 60s. Increasing clouds from the west are possible later early Thursday after 3 a.m.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day is out Thursday for the building heat and storm threat. We’ll start with a window for gusty thunderstorms early in the day. That will be key on how we recover with the heat into the afternoon and become unstable for the next round.

More heat and more thunderstorms expected on Friday. Just remember, it won’t rain the entire time but any storm that does develop can become severe. The stormy weather will continue to be off/on into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Most Read

Significant damage was reported in several locations in southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
Communities cleanup after damage survey confirm at least 1 tornado from Sunday’s storms
Woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash identified
Power outages following severe storms that rolled through WAVE Country
It happened 1000 block of West Broadway.
LMPD investigating 2 homicides that happened minutes apart
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights

Latest News

WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, June 27, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/27
Storm damage to Hardin County home.
‘It was like standing in a blender’: Surprise EF2 tornado hits Hardin County home
West Baden Springs Hotel sustained hail damage to all 12 of the curved glass panels of its...
Historic atrium at French Lick hotel indefinitely closed from storm damage