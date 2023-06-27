Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Summer heat ramps up this week

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT RETURNS: High sin the mid to upper 90s to end the week
  • Strong/severe thunderstorm chances return later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is in Tuesday’s forecast. The sunshine will warm us into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Clear skies and cool conditions dominate tonight. Temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow. Highs rise into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Wednesday evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow night as we fall into the 60s.

Strong thunderstorms will be the focus (mainly during the nights) once we head into late Thursday, Friday and Saturday. During the daytime, the heat and humidity levels will be the headline. More on this as the week unfolds

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Most Read

Significant damage was reported in several locations in southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
Communities cleanup after damage survey confirm at least 1 tornado from Sunday’s storms
Woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash identified
Power outages following severe storms that rolled through WAVE Country
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights

Latest News

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Storm damage to Hardin County home.
‘It was like standing in a blender’: Surprise EF2 tornado hits Hardin County home
West Baden Springs Hotel sustained hail damage to all 12 of the curved glass panels of its...
Historic atrium at French Lick hotel indefinitely closed from storm damage
Communities cleanup after damage survey confirm at least 1 tornado from Sunday’s storms