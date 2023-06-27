FORECAST: Summer heat ramps up this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT RETURNS: High sin the mid to upper 90s to end the week

Strong/severe thunderstorm chances return later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is in Tuesday’s forecast. The sunshine will warm us into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Clear skies and cool conditions dominate tonight. Temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow. Highs rise into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Wednesday evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow night as we fall into the 60s.

Strong thunderstorms will be the focus (mainly during the nights) once we head into late Thursday, Friday and Saturday. During the daytime, the heat and humidity levels will be the headline. More on this as the week unfolds

