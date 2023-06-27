Gov. Beshear announces $13 million in funding for Louisville tourism, law enforcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than $13 million is being invested in Jefferson County to promote tourism, support law enforcement and make safety improvements to a local roadway.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear appeared in Louisville to award funding to several organizations, stating funding would go toward building a safer city for residents and visitors.

“The awards announced today will bring more people to Louisville while making communities safer and more accessible,” Beshear said. “The more wins we can secure for Kentucky on days like this, the brighter our future is for everyone.”

The Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau would be given $12,118,199 to help support travel marketing and promotion. The award comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to boost state tourism.

Officials said Louisville saw 19 million visitors in 2019 and that funds would help increase visitor totals to a hopeful 25 million annual visitors by 2030.

Funding from the Law Enforcement Protection Program would go to three Louisville police departments in Louisville to help support police officers, including $193,730 to the St. Matthews Police Department, $26,483 to the Lyndon Police Department and $8,702 to the Meadow Vale Police Department.

In addition, Beshear announced $876,000 to make safety improvements to LaGrange Road, introducing more bike lanes and sidewalks for pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

“The funding we celebrate today will help bring more people to Louisville and make it a safer place for our citizens,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a release. “When we invest in our people, we see amazing things happen. We’re working every day to secure a brighter future for our great city.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.