Greenberg hosts Mayor’s Night Out in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg is encouraging residents in West Louisville to come out and meet with government leaders and share comments and suggestions as part of Mayor’s Night Out.

The third Mayor’s Night Out event with Mayor Greenberg takes place on June 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage at 1701 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to a release.

Residents will be able to ask department leaders questions and discuss how city services can be improved. The event is free and open to the public.

Greenberg previously hosted two other Mayor’s Night Out events since taking office, with one in March and one in May.

Attendees for Tuesday’s event include:

Office of the Mayor

Office for Immigrant Affairs

Office for Women

Office of Equity

Office of Sustainability

Office of Philanthropy

Human Relations Commission

Metro Animal Services

Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods

Revenue Commission

Office of Management & Budget

Human Resources

Louisville Metro Housing Authority

Office of Housing and Community Development

Office of Inspector General

Parks & Recreation

Public Works

Public Health & Wellness

Resilience & Community Services

Air Pollution Control District

Louisville Fire Department

Louisville Metro Police Department

Emergency Services

Metro311

PARC

Alcoholic Beverage Control

Louisville Water Company

Louisville Free Public Library

Louisville Zoo

KentuckianaWorks

Brightside

LG&E

MSD

Metro Council

Kentucky State Representatives

