Greenberg hosts Mayor’s Night Out in West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg is encouraging residents in West Louisville to come out and meet with government leaders and share comments and suggestions as part of Mayor’s Night Out.
The third Mayor’s Night Out event with Mayor Greenberg takes place on June 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage at 1701 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to a release.
Residents will be able to ask department leaders questions and discuss how city services can be improved. The event is free and open to the public.
Greenberg previously hosted two other Mayor’s Night Out events since taking office, with one in March and one in May.
Attendees for Tuesday’s event include:
- Office of the Mayor
- Office for Immigrant Affairs
- Office for Women
- Office of Equity
- Office of Sustainability
- Office of Philanthropy
- Human Relations Commission
- Metro Animal Services
- Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods
- Revenue Commission
- Office of Management & Budget
- Human Resources
- Louisville Metro Housing Authority
- Office of Housing and Community Development
- Office of Inspector General
- Parks & Recreation
- Public Works
- Public Health & Wellness
- Resilience & Community Services
- Air Pollution Control District
- Louisville Fire Department
- Louisville Metro Police Department
- Emergency Services
- Metro311
- PARC
- Alcoholic Beverage Control
- Louisville Water Company
- Louisville Free Public Library
- Louisville Zoo
- KentuckianaWorks
- Brightside
- LG&E
- MSD
- Metro Council
- Kentucky State Representatives
