Kentucky State Fair announces special ticket days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is approaching quickly, and event organizers have announced themed days and special discounts ahead of the fair’s return.

Discounts will be offered on multiple days during the fair, which runs from Aug. 17 through Aug. 27, according to a release.

Organizers said some discounts will pertain to specific individuals, while a single day will offer $5 admission to all fairgoers.

The complete list of promotional days are below:

Aug. 17: County Fairs Day - The fair will highlight winners from county pageants and competitions with special activities all day.

Aug. 20: Military Day - All active military members and veterans, in addition to their families, will be able to attend the fair for free with a military ID. A limit to four free tickets are available, parking is not included.

Aug. 21: $5 Monday - $5 admission for all fairgoers which includes parking.

Aug. 22: Senior Day - Anyone age 55 or older can attend the fair for free. Special activities are planned throughout the day. Parking is not included.

Aug. 23: Sensory Awareness Day - Free admission and Thrill Ville tickets will be given to fairgoers with sensory processing differences. From 10 a.m. until noon, Thrill Ville will operate with minimal lights and music to create an enjoyable experience for those with sensory sensitivities. The event is sponsored by Kissel Entertainment, FEAT of Louisville, Home of the Innocents and the Kentucky Autism Training Center.

Early bird admission to the Kentucky State Fair is available now for $9 a ticket and includes parking. Tickets are available online or at participating Kroger stores and the Kentucky Exposition Center box office.

