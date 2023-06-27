Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigating 2 homicides that happened minutes apart

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating two homicides that happened just minutes apart Monday evening.

LMPD Major Nick Owen said in a statement that officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the area of South 10th Street and West Broadway around 7:15 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man outside the business dead with gunshot wounds.

It happened 1000 block of West Broadway.
It happened 1000 block of West Broadway.(WAVE News)

Owen said suspects are at large at this time.

Due to the early investigation, no other information could be provided.

Later in the evening, around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to respond to the area of South 26th Street and West Madison on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man outside dead with gunshot wounds.

The shooting was reported in the area of 26th and West Madison.
The shooting was reported in the area of 26th and West Madison.(WAVE News)

Owen said any suspects are at large.

“It is important to note, that while early in the investigation, and again it’s very preliminary, there is nothing to indicate that these two incidents were connected in any way,” Owen said.

Owen said officers are looking for witnesses and urge anyone with information to contact police through LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

